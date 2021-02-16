A North East PR and marketing agency is offering clients a new way to work with it – by taking the whole process online.

Harvey & Hugo, which is based in Darlington, was launched by Charlotte Nichols 11 years ago to offer flexible PR services.

Now, the firm has taken the contract-free Pay-as-Hugo element of its offering to the next level, creating a standalone e-commerce website to allow clients to browse and order a range of packages online.

The snacksize servings of the firm’s PR, social media and content marketing services can all be purchased individually, allowing clients to create a bespoke package containing as much or as little as they need.

Charlotte said: “While online shopping has been big business for a while, 2020 really highlighted the benefits – and I felt the time was right for our PR services to get on board.

“With so much uncertainty, we know that many companies are looking for more flexibility that ever before and the new Pay-as-Hugo website provides just that.

“Clients can browse our range of PR and marketing snacks from the comfort of their own homes or offices, before adding the items they need to their basket and checking out – just like any other online store.

“It makes buying PR and marketing services as easy as ordering a takeaway, and the entire menu is available to browse and buy online – even more important at the moment while social distancing is still in force.”

In March 2020, as the UK went into lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the ten-strong Harvey & Hugo team moved to home-working, Charlotte found she had more time to work on the new project.

She said: “I’ve been working intensely on the idea since March and I’ve put my heart and soul into it – we’ve always prided ourselves on keeping up with all the latest innovations, and I’ve not seen anything like this online before.

“Without commuting and travelling to meetings, lockdown gave me the opportunity to do something I’d never had time to do; it was a lot of work repackaging all our PR, social media and content marketing services.

“While 2020 hit us hard initially, we have since seen a surge in demand, especially for our video and flexible Pay-as-Hugo services.

“Over the next year, we have some exciting changes on the cards, with new software planned for Summer to improve efficiencies both internally and for our clients, and the business is a strong position for any challenges it may face in 2021.

“Our plan is to innovate our way out of the downturn, continually offering new services and ways of working as we all adapt to the new normal.”

For more information about the Pay-as-Hugo range of services, visit pay-as-hugo.com/