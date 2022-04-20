Good causes receive £19,000 donation to support local communities

The UK’s favourite squeezy cheese brand, Primula Cheese which donates all its profits to good causes, has surprised several charities and groups across the North East with donations totalling £19,000 this month.

The funding will support charities and good causes across the region during this challenging period as cost-of-living rises are expected to hit households and the most vulnerable communities across the country.

Following a public appeal by the firm for nominations and good causes who have supported local communities, five local charities and causes were selected to receive a share of the donation – these included; 4Louis, The Bradley Lowry Foundation, Success4all, Together Forever Trust and Feeding Families

Together Forever Trust, set up in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, the Sunderland-based young couple who sadly lost their lives in the Manchester Arena Terror Attack, were among the charities to benefit from the donation. Mark Rutherford set up the charity to support children with bursaries enabling them to follow their dreams in sport or performance commented “thank you so much for Primula’s generosity and support, this will allow the trust to continue supporting youngsters to follow their dreams.”

As the squeezy cheese brand is owned by the Kavli Trust, all profits are shared with local charities and good causes in the UK and around the world. The donations were given to local causes following a recent campaign that encouraged the local public to nominate a charity they thought worthy of receiving a split of Primula’s profits.

Commenting on the recent donations Gareth Watson, Brand Manager at Primula Cheese said: “At Primula, sharing is at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to have allocated £20,000 to great causes in the North East.

“In particular, Succes4all will receive funding to support its work with often disadvantaged children. A key area of Primula’s charitable funding is within children’s mental health and providing communities with the tools they need to prosper. We hope that this donation will help individuals, and in turn, their communities to thrive.

“Additionally, Feeding Families was selected to receive funding due to the incredible support and security offered to those experiencing food poverty in the North East. The expected rise in living costs will likely exacerbate the need for community organisations such as this, and we hope this funding will support them as they continue to deliver services at such a vital time.”

Juliet Sanders, CEO of Feeding Families, adds: “Feeding Families is delighted to have the support of Primula. Having moved into Gateshead only last year it is great when local businesses get behind us so quickly and support us with both funds and food. The demand for our services is rising worryingly this year and we are sure we haven’t seen the peak yet so it’s amazing when people see the need and get in early to help. This will make a massive difference to the families we help.”

In 2021 £7.8 million was awarded to communities and good causes by Primula’s owner, the Kavli Trust, through the sale of its products, including its world-famous squeezy cheese.

Commenting on the donation Helen Aitchison of Changing Lives, said: “We are overjoyed to receive such a fantastic donation. This money will allow us to continue to provide thousands of meals to vulnerable people and families across the North East. We are incredibly grateful for the donation and cannot thank Primula Cheese enough.”

Kavli Trust is the sole owner of The Kavli Group, which employs 840 people in four countries and has contributed a total of £62.7 million to good causes around the world since 2012. For more information on the Kavli Trust, visit https://kavlifondet.no/en/

Charity donations included: