Range-topping Renault Clio E-Tech engineered now available via Renault Subscription. Order now from £445 per month all-inclusive

Top-of-the-range Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid now available via the innovative and highly flexible Renault Subscription service

Renault Subscription launched in December 2022 initially with Renault Megane E-Tech 100% electric and has expanded due to customer demand to subscribe to further electrified Renaults in the famed E-Tech line up

All-encompassing monthly subscription payment includes insurance, road tax, maintenance and roadside assistance, designed to keep car admin to a minimum

Order to delivery in as little as five clicks, thanks to the entire process being 100% online. It’s easy to choose term, payment and mileage

Distinctive top-of-the-range Clio fuses city chic, impressive equipment and efficiency

Flexible subscriptions available, starting at 3 months, ending to 24 months

Available to order now from £445 per month* online

Renault has included the popular Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid to its trailblazing Renault Subscription service. Costing as little as £445* per month, the all-inclusive monthly subscription payment for a Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid includes insurance, road tax, maintenance and roadside assistance, aiming to cut the fuss and admin of car ownership.

The range-topping Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid has been added due to customer demand following the uptake of the Renault Subscription offering of electrified Renault vehicles, which commenced with the introduction of the service and Renault Megane E-Tech 100% electric in December 2022. Renault Subscription provides drivers with a highly convenient and flexible alternative to traditional ownership and leasing models. Each subscription is tailored to the needs of the individual customer and offers four common terms – starting from 3 months and topping out at 24 months – and a choice of monthly mileage usage.

For optimum convenience, customers complete the ordering process entirely online at Renault.co.uk. Taking as little as five clicks and only a few minutes to complete the ordering process, customers can choose their tailored subscription plan including where they would like their car to be delivered.

What’s more, Renault Subscription clients don’t even have to leave the comfort of their own home to take delivery of the Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid. They can have it delivered to a location of their choice. From making their online order to taking delivery, buyers can be enjoying their new Clio in as little as three weeks.

Unlike other purchasing methods, Renault Subscription doesn’t require a down payment, with customers only needing to place a fully refundable security deposit, equal to one monthly payment. The service comes with a 750-mile monthly allowance as standard and additional drivers can be easily added on. The subscription can be cancelled by the customer at any time.

The Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid boasts a specification that is just as appealing as the no-hassle Renault Subscription service. It complements its advanced 1.6-litre petrol hybrid engine and fully automatic transmission with a comprehensive level of equipment, fusing impressive efficiency with luxurious touches. While providing strong performance, the 145hp engine emits as little as 97g/km CO 2 and is capable of up to 65.7mpg combined (WLTP).

One of the most stylish superminis on the road, the Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid cuts a dash with diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and gold exterior detailing. Highlights of its extensive standard equipment include the Easy Link navigation system with 9.3-inch touchscreen and smartphone replication, automatic air conditioning, hands free key card, rear view parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, MULTI-SENSE system that offers a choice of ambient lighting and driving modes, LED daytime running lights, and a host of cutting-edge ADAS features.

Guillaume Sicard, Country Head UK & Managing Director Renault Brand UK, commented: “The feedback to Renault Subscription has been great, with a large customer base favouring a no-fuss, short- or longer-term subscription package versus the traditional ownership or financing route. We launched the online-only Renault Subscription service with just one car, the Renault Megane E-Tech 100% electric, last December [2022] and since the validation from many happy customers, we have expanded the offering to include Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid this Spring.

“The Clio is one of our most respected and successful models, with more than 16 million sold worldwide since launch, and counting. We are delighted to offer customers an exceptionally convenient way in which they can enjoy its many benefits with the minimum of fuss and maximum flexibility.”

Renault Subscription is managed by Bipi, Renault Group’s subscription arm. Developed between Bipi, Renault UK and Mobilize Financial Services UK to meet the expectations of customers looking for a new solution to mobility.

For more information on Renault Subscription, please visit: https://renault.bipicar.com/uk_renault/en/cars/renault/clio/

COMPARISON BETWEEN PCH AND SUBSCRIPTION

Dimensions Personal Contract Hire Subscription Term 24 to 48 months 3 to 24 months Mileage (per month) starting from 500 miles 750 miles Down payment 1 – 12 advance rentals fully refundable security deposit,

equal to one monthly payment Insurance not included included Maintenance optional included Roadside assistance not included included Road tax included included

