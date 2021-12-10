A leading managed service provider which works with over 500 companies across the UK has strengthened its HR provision through an internal promotion and investment in a new bespoke system.

North East headquartered razorblue, which boasts seven offices and announced record financial results earlier this year, has promoted Head of People, Joanne Finkeldey to People Director, facilitating a direct people focus at board level.

Dan Kitchen, CEO of razorblue said: “Bringing Joanne on to our board means we have an additional element to our decision making, beyond technical and financial. We welcome her expertise and empathic input to ensure that we harness the power of communication and involve our people in every step of our journey.”

Joanne’s role includes managing the recruitment process across all departments and regions, as well as building the firm’s recruitment pipeline and facilitating professional development strategies for razorblue’s workforce.

One focus area is working closely with senior management teams on improving the recruitment and induction process to ensure new employees are welcomed into a human-centric and accessible workplace.

The team has grown at an exceptional rate over the last two years since Joanne joined the team.

Dan continued: “razorblue has come a long way in a short amount of time and that is testament to the people we employ.

“Labour is our biggest cost, and we know we need to get it right. As the company continues to grow across several locations it’s important that our company culture is not diluted. Our people need to feel appreciated and heard regardless of job title or location.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where Joanne’s presence on the board will take razorblue next.”

The move comes as the company invests in the implementation of IntelliHR, a system which streamlines all aspects of human resources within the business including personal development and ongoing performance review, with a focus on employee engagement, satisfaction and mental wellness.

Joanne said: “The system gives insight into how our people are doing at any given time, both in work and a personal capacity. The last 18 to 24 months have reminded us just how important it is to take a more holistic view of looking after our people. This system will empower each employee, giving easy access to view, track and manage their progression and development.”

The system is interactive at all levels of seniority within the business and enables the company to analyse investments into training and skill developments to further improve future spend.

It also gives an ongoing opportunity for staff to highlight any concerns, stresses or worries both in and out of work to ensure that the business can support them in the most appropriate way.

razorblue now has a headcount exceeding 140 and continues to expand with an additional 13 live vacancies.

This multi-award-winning firm specialises in managed IT, security services, super-fast connectivity, cloud and hosting, and business software solutions across a broad range of industries.