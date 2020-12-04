Newcastle based, NOVELTEA enjoyed a record-breaking weekend securing over £100,000 in online sales.

The company, founded by ‘Geordie Germans’ Vincent Efferoth and Lucas Passia, sold enough alcoholic tea to give everyone in a (full) St. James’ Park a glass of its festive tipple.

The influx of sales was spurred on following the brands appearance on BBC Saturday Kitchen where celebrity jazz singer Jamie Cullum in particular spoke highly of the Celebrate blend, commenting: “It tastes like you’re swallowing a Christmas Tree in the best possible way! It literally tastes like Christmas, I really like it.”

The brand was quickly greeted by 50,000 new website visitors looking to purchase its teapots, warmers and a bottle of the winter-spiced Celebrate within 10-minutes of the glowing reviews.

Paired with NOVELTEA’s own Black Friday deals, the demand over the weekend has outstripped supply, with customers looking to get their hands on a bottle of Celebrate now placed on a waiting list with thousands of other hopeful drinkers, and product enquiries coming in daily from around the globe.

The NOVELTEA team is now working fast to ensure all orders are fulfilled before Christmas, offering customers the option to pre-order the alcoholic tea and accessories for arrival before the big day.

Speaking on the increased demand, Vincent Efferoth said: “Our limited edition Celebrate tea and whisky blend launched earlier this year due to growing interest from customers for a festive drink and we couldn’t be happier with the results and sales.

“We have completely sold out online which is amazing, but the good news is that there is more on the way. Our priority is to make sure our customers receive their orders in time for Christmas. We can’t wait for all our new and existing customers to enjoy a glass of Celebrate this winter season.”

NOVELTEA’s increase in sales coincides with the announcement that it has recently received a £1.4m investment from the North East Venture Fund (NEVF), managed by Mercia; the government’s Future Fund; and the crowdfunding site CrowdCube. The funds will allow it to target new overseas markets, expand its product range and create 20 new jobs at the rapidly growing company.

For more information on the brand and to pre-order a 70cl bottle of NOVELTEA’s Celebrate, visit www.novelteadrinks.com.