Renault customers motor ahead with an extra £500 deposit contribution on every new car during special Test Drive event

Limited-time promotion gives buyers of any new Renault car an additional £500 deposit contribution at participating dealers

Extra £500 increases deposit contributions to as much as £2,500 on selected models

Available now until 11 th March on all Renault PCP, HP and PCH finance products

New Clio available for just £199 per month * on a 7.9% APR representative PCP deal with £1,500 deposit contribution

Customers can drive away in a new Clio after a deposit of only £236 and monthly payments of £2368 when enjoying £1,500 deposit contribution with 7.9% APR representative

Renault customers can now enjoy an extra £500 saving when purchasing a new car during the brand’s Test Drive event.

Running until the 11 March at Renault’s nationwide retailers, the Test Drive event sees customers benefit from an extra £500 deposit contribution when they purchase any new Renault passenger car via the brand’s own finance offers.

Applicable to Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Hire (PCH) finance deals – including Renault’s ‘matchy matchy’ illustrations where the initial deposit and monthly payments are the same – the limited-time promotion means that deposit contributions of up to £2,500 will be available.

Combined with Renault’s 7.9% APR representative PCP, for example, customers can find themselves behind the wheel of a new Clio esprit Alpine TCe 90 for just £199 a month* after benefitting from an enhanced deposit contribution of £1,500. The E-Tech full hybrid 145 version is available for an identical monthly payment1 with a £1,250 contribution.

Powered by the same innovative powertrain as the electrified Clio, the Captur E-Tech full hybrid 145 is available for just £229 per month2 for the E-Tech engineered version with increased deposit contributions of £2,250.

The stylish Arkana E-Tech full hybrid and Austral E-Tech full hybrid both now enjoy a generous deposit contribution of up to £2,000 until the end of the event. The Arkana esprit Alpine E-Tech full hybrid available for £289 per month4, while the Austral iconic esprit Alpine E-Tech full hybrid is available for £349 per month5.

Renault’s latest fully-electric models are also included in the enhanced deposit promotion, with the Megane E-Tech electric in iconic specification available for £399 per month6 with a £1,000 deposit contribution.

The striking and family-friendly Scenic E-Tech electric, meanwhile, attracts a deposit contribution of up to £1,250. In iconic trim, with its 379-mile range (certain models) and Solarbay opacifying panoramic sunroof, it is available for £459 per month7.

During the promotion the new Clio TCe 90 evolution can alternatively be purchased with same low deposit and monthly payments of £236 via a four-year 7.9% APR representative8 PCP, which includes a £1,500 deposit contribution. The hybrid version, the Clio E-Tech full hybrid 145 evolution, attracts a £1,250 deposit contribution and is available for £286 per month9 after a £286 customer deposit.

Captur buyers can choose from the frugal TCe 90 or E-Tech full hybrid 145 powertrains, both in evolution trim, for £267 per month10 and £267 deposit, or £307 per month11 and £307 deposit respectively. Deposit contributions range from £2,250 to £2,500, depending on trim level.

The fully-electric Megane E-Tech electric and Scenic E-Tech electric benefit from deposit contributions starting from £500 and £750 respectively. The Megane E-Tech electric equilibre can be purchased for £508 per month12 and a £508 deposit, while the Scenic E-Tech electric techno is available for £556 per month13 after a £556 deposit.

For full details of the Test Drive event offers, please visit New Energy Event – Renault UK