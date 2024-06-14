Thrilling Motorsport Weekend in the UK: June 2024

This weekend, the UK is buzzing with motorsport excitement as fans gear up for a series of high-octane events across the country. From the roaring engines at Brands Hatch to the thrilling drag races at Santa Pod Raceway, there’s something for every motorsport enthusiast. Here’s a rundown of the key events:

British Touring Car Championship – Round 3 at Brands Hatch

The iconic Brands Hatch circuit is set to host the third round of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). The championship, known for its close racing and competitive field, will see top drivers like Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram battling for supremacy. Ash Sutton, currently leading the standings, will be looking to extend his lead, while Tom Ingram aims to close the gap​ (Motorsport UK)​.

Adding to the excitement, the Formula 4 Championship will also hold rounds 7, 8, and 9 at the same venue. This promises a weekend packed with racing action, showcasing the skills of young and upcoming drivers alongside the seasoned BTCC competitors​ (Motorsport UK)​.

British Kart Championship at Mansell Raceway

Down in Devon, the Mansell Raceway will be the stage for the second event of the British Kart Championship, featuring the Rotax, Honda, and KZ2 series. This two-day event is set to deliver intense racing as drivers compete for the coveted top positions. Teams like DHR, Strawberry Racing, and Argenti Motorsport, who performed brilliantly in the first round, are expected to put up a fierce competition​ (Motorsport UK)​.

British Sprint Championship – Round 4 at Snetterton

The Snetterton Circuit will host the fourth round of the British Sprint Championship. Known for its high-speed straights and challenging corners, Snetterton is a favorite among sprint racers. Competitors will push their limits to score valuable championship points, making for an exhilarating day of motorsport action​ (Motorsport UK)​.

Festival of Power Unlocked at Santa Pod Raceway

Santa Pod Raceway is set to unleash the Festival of Power Unlocked, part of the British Drag Racing Championship. This event promises three days of non-stop drag racing excitement. Fans can expect to see some of the fastest cars in the UK tearing down the strip, vying for top honors in various categories​ (Motorsport UK)​.

Other Notable Mentions

While the main events dominate the spotlight, other motorsport activities will also take place, ensuring a comprehensive motorsport weekend in the UK. These events provide opportunities for both spectators and participants to experience the thrill of motorsport up close.

Whether you’re a fan of touring cars, karting, sprint racing, or drag racing, this weekend’s motorsport events across the UK promise to deliver unforgettable experiences. From the adrenaline-pumping races at Brands Hatch and Mansell Raceway to the high-speed action at Snetterton and Santa Pod, motorsport enthusiasts are in for a treat. Don’t miss out on the live coverage and the chance to witness some of the best racing talents in action.

For more detailed schedules and ticket information, visit the Motorsport UK website and Silverstone​ (Motorsport UK)​​ (Silverstone)​.