Reproflex3 Ltd in Cramlington has appointed Paul Orr as brand services business development manager.

The company specialises in supplying high performance pre-press services to the flexographic print community.

Working primarily with clients throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Paul will manage commercial activities with a focus on building new strategic partnerships and supporting growth across key areas of the business.

He joins Reproflex3 with more than 28 years of experience in the flexible food packaging pre-press industry, and brings in-depth technical knowledge of pre-press and print in Flexo, Gravure and Litho.

After beginning his career as an apprentice press operator, Paul moved into client services, using his technical expertise in a variety of senior roles with different packaging companies. Most recently as head of client services at Tag in Leeds, this involved project management, driving best practice and business growth.

Paul commented: “I’m really pleased to join the Reproflex3 family. It’s a fantastic company with an excellent reputation in the pre-press industry. They’re entirely dedicated to sharing the benefits and capabilities of flexo by providing unique end-to-end packaging solutions.

“It was an easy decision to come on board and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, our customers and business partners, to drive growth through successful partnerships and exceeding customer expectations.”

Reproflex3, the home of ProjectBlue and VORTEX technologies, works with brand owners and print companies around the world to get major FMCG brands looking their best on shelf.

It is one of the fastest growing pre-press agencies specialising in sustainable flexographic solutions globally. The company operates sites in the UK, Middle East and Asia which are backed by partners delivering its technologies in the United States and mainland Europe.

Reproflex3 co-founder Andrew Hewitson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to our growing team. He joins us at an exciting time as the business expands through long-term relationships with existing clients and new contracts via our global partnership network.

“Paul’s extensive technical expertise and commercial experience is a combination I know will help us enormously. Now, more than ever, we’re clear that our strategy in developing new technologies and building successful partnerships is fuelling performance across all areas of the business. Paul has the knowledge and personality to hit the ground running and will be a valuable addition.”

Reproflex3 Ltd was launched in 1996 by co-founders Andrew Hewitson and Trevor Lowes.