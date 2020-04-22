In light of the advice of the Government and Public Health England, the Spa at Rockliffe Hall will close from 10.30pm tonight (Wednesday 18th March).

The Management Team has been closely following the rapidly changing developments regarding Covid-19 and has liaised with leading spa industry organisations. They’ve now taken the decision as a market leader to close the entire Spa, including the fitness suite, wellness studio, pools, thermal bathing suite, treatment rooms and spa garden until further notice.

Jason Adams, Managing Director at Rockliffe Hall, says: “We have thought long and hard about this decision, but ultimately the welfare of our team, our members and our guests remains our priority in these unprecedented times. We are in the process of contacting all guests with upcoming bookings to arrange a new date for their visit while membership fees will be put on hold until the spa re-opens.”

The Spa at Rockliffe Hall has always been a place where people can escape from their daily lives and focus on their own wellbeing and during these turbulent times the resort’s philosophy remains to create exceptional spa experiences. With this in mind, whilst the doors may be closed, the Rockliffe team is already working hard to generate tips and advice to share on how to create a mini Spa environment at home, along with virtual wellbeing over the coming weeks.

The team is also exploring ways in which to offer small outdoor classes to its members on a complimentary basis such as forest bathing, mindfulness and meditation within the tranquillity of the Rockliffe Hall estate.

Jason Adams concludes: “During these challenging times it is important to put the wellbeing and health of our team, members and guests at the top of our agenda. I wish to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding and look forward to re-opening the doors to our Spa to welcome back our valued guests.”

