Roll up! Roll up! It’s FREE Wrights Sausage Roll Day!

This National Sausage Roll Day, Wrights The Bakery is dishing out sausage rolls for free

5th June 2025 – To celebrate National Sausage Roll Day, your local Wrights Bakery has announced it will be dishing out free hot sausage rolls to all customers with the Wrights Wallet App. The app is easy to download by simply scanning the QR code in store. Everyone who has the app on the 5th June will be able to claim their delicious, hot sausage roll for free.

Founded in Stoke almost 100 years ago, Wrights is becoming famous for its unbeatable range of pies, rolls and pasties which are ALWAYS served hot. With new stores opening across the country, you’ll recognise the slick black and orange logo and a promise of ‘Pastry like you’ve never tasted’.

The family business was started by John James Wright in 1926, and has built a keen following in the north west of England (including more than a few local celebrities!). Now, Wrights Bakeries are opening up and down the UK, from Edinburgh to Poole, where locals are loving the heritage and quality on offer.

A Wrights spokesperson said “At all our stores, our rolls, pies, pasties and slices are served to you exactly as they should be – freshly baked and at the perfect temperature to enjoy on the go. Never cold, always tasty and always hot! We’re proud of our 99-year history, and this is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to all our happy customers.

Here they reveal some lesser-known facts about sausage rolls that might surprise you.

Wrights Sausage Roll Fact File

1. Sausage Rolls have been around for longer than you think

Sausage rolls date back to ancient times – the Greeks and Romans used pastry to wrap meat. The modern sausage roll, though, emerged in France in the 1800s before becoming a British staple.

2. Wrights has been making hot pies & sausage rolls for almost a century.

Founded in 1926 by John James Wright in Stoke-on-Trent, the company began by making pies in a terraced house kitchen. [That’s about 13 years older than Greggs.] Today, Wrights makes a huge variety of sweet and savoury pastries in 2 state-of-the-art bakeries in Crewe, alongside its 22 bakery stores nationwide.

3. Today, Wrights proudly makes over 4m sausage rolls a year.

That’s enough to line the road from its home in Crewe to Paris ten times!

4. Don’t underestimate the importance of good pastry

A great sausage roll must have great pastry. Crisp, golden, flaky pastry that’s been made to a time-honoured recipe – Wrights promises ‘pastry like you’ve never tasted before’.

5. They’re a hit down under

If you thought it was just Brits that love a sausage roll, think again. Australia loves sausage rolls just as much as the UK.

6. Sausage Rolls have even been to space

In 2016, a YouTuber attached a sausage roll to a weather balloon and launched it 35,000 meters into the sky — technically sending it into near space.

To get your free hot sausage roll, all you have to do is download the Wrights Wallet App and show it to the servers at your local Wrights Bakery store at your local MFG Service Station.