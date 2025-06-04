Love Island UK 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the New Series

The nation’s favourite summer dating show is back – and hotter than ever. Love Island UK returns for its twelfth series on Monday, 9th June 2025 at 9pm, airing on ITV2 and available to stream on ITVX. With host Maya Jama once again fronting the series from the sun-drenched villa in Mallorca, this year’s lineup promises fiery romance, explosive drama, and plenty of unforgettable moments.

A Summer Staple Returns

Since its reboot in 2015, Love Island has become a cultural phenomenon, producing meme-worthy moments, celebrity careers, and even long-term relationships. Now in its twelfth season, the show is returning with a refreshed cast, brand-new challenges, and the same addictive nightly format that keeps millions tuning in.

This year’s launch date of 9th June falls in line with previous summer seasons, kicking off what many fans call “Love Island season” — a period dominated by villa gossip, public votes, and dramatic recouplings.

The Schedule

Episodes will air every night at 9pm, with Saturdays reserved for the traditional Unseen Bits — a collection of unaired scenes and behind-the-scenes banter. The companion show, Love Island: Aftersun, also returns, giving fans the latest gossip, exclusive interviews, and expert commentary on the week’s events.

Who’s in the Villa?

The 2025 cast promises a dynamic mix of personalities, professions, and romantic hopefuls. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the new Islanders entering the villa:

Sophie Lee – A 29-year-old motivational speaker and former fire breather from Manchester. Known for her empowering mindset and adventurous past, she’s set to bring fierce confidence to the villa.

Dejon Noel-Williams – A 26-year-old personal trainer from London. Fit, charming, and competitive, Dejon is expected to be a fan favourite from day one.

Megan Forte Clarke – A 24-year-old actress from Dublin. Megan brings both beauty and brains, hoping to find a partner who can match her energy on and off-screen.

Shakira Khan – A 22-year-old model from Burnley. Already making waves on social media, Shakira is tipped to be one of this year’s biggest personalities.

Harry Cooksley – A 30-year-old professional footballer from Guildford. Harry has the charisma and experience to be a major contender for the villa’s top heartthrob.

With more bombshells set to arrive throughout the season, viewers can expect plenty of twists and surprises.

What’s New for 2025?

ITV has hinted at several format tweaks to keep things fresh this year. These include:

Villa Upgrades : The Mallorca location has undergone a few changes, with a revamped fire pit and new hideaway features designed for more private moments and dramatic revelations.

Enhanced Viewer Interaction : Expect more app-based decisions and live voting, giving fans greater control over who stays, who goes, and who gets exclusive date night privileges.

Mental Health Focus: Continuing its commitment to duty of care, ITV has expanded its pre- and post-show support for contestants, ensuring that islanders receive the mental health resources they need before, during, and after the show.

A Summer of Love (and Drama)

If previous years are anything to go by, Love Island 2025 will bring everything from steamy romances and messy breakups to fiery feuds and shock departures. Whether you’re in it for the love stories or the drama, one thing is certain — it’ll be one of the most talked-about shows of the summer.

So, grab your water bottles and settle in. From the first coupling to Casa Amor, Love Island UK 2025 is ready to deliver its signature dose of sun, sass, and scandal.

Where to Watch

You can catch all the action live on ITV2 at 9pm each night, or stream anytime on ITVX. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, this year’s series is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

Love Island 2025 starts Monday, 9th June. Don’t miss it.