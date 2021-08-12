MUSIC, parties and superheroes are just some of the highlights of a packed summer progamme at a Ryton pub this month (August).

The Runhead is making sure families staying at home this summer don’t miss out, with a schedule of events and activities for all ages.

The entertainment kicks off with the return of live music every weekend throughout the month, starting on Saturday (7 August) with popular four piece, Pretty Weeds.

The Newcastle band will be followed by an acoustic set from Lewis Thubron on Friday 13 and music from Gail Neil and Alcatraz House Band on Saturday 14 August. Fire Lady Luck will perform on 21 August and Sophistication on Saturday 28.

On Sunday 8 August the venue will hold a Kids’ Olympics Party with breakfast followed by 90 minutes of fun with Spiderman and SuperGirl.

And the following Sunday there will be a bouncy castle party with special appearances from Toy Story characters.

The annual Runhead Festival will make a welcome return on the second weekend of the month with pop up food stalls from Brack Burger, Nins Shack and Posh Street Food.

There will also be a selection of local and national beers, ciders and gin and tonics inside the tipi from brands such as Anarchy Brew Co, Firebrick Brewery, Fever-Tree, Brewdog and Corona.

On 20 August the venue will host an evening of circus entertainment and, on Sunday 22, walkers are invited to take part in an eight-mile circular walk along the Tyne to raise money for Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, the Malhotra Group’s nominated charity.

Tickets are £10 each and participants meet at The Runhead at 10am for a bacon sandwich before heading off on the walk, hosted by The Hiking Geordie, with all proceeds going to the charity.

The month will be rounded off with a bank holiday weekend programme of music, food and drink.

And Fabian Pritchard, Group Business Development Manager at the venue’s parent company Malhotra Group plc, said it will be “the perfect end to a month of events for all the family.”

For further information, including times and ticket prices where applicable, visit www.therunhead.co.uk.