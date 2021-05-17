Independent testing confirms Saietta’s AFT 140 electric motor increases the range of a standard Renault Twizy by 10%

Trials took place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on public roads and across a wide range of weather and driving conditions

Saietta’s high-tech Axial Flux Technology (AFT) underscores its credentials as a leading electric motor solution, combining power with efficiency in a compact and lightweight design

Watch the side-by-side Twizy test trials here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBQO3hng1Lw

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 14 May 2021 – Real-world efficiency testing of Saietta Group’s ground-breaking AFT 140 electric motor has shown that the technology can dramatically improve the driving range of lightweight electric vehicles (EVs).

The tests, which were led and overseen by independent and highly respected Dutch engineering consultancy New Electric, saw two Renault Twizy demonstrator vehicles go head-to-head in comparison assessments on public roads in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The first Twizy was a standard Renault model while the second was upgraded to Saietta’s AFT 140 electric motor. All other systems and components were left untouched meaning that the only difference between the Twizy siblings was the original motor in one test vehicle and the AFT 140 motor in the other EV.

The testing took place across two days in a wide range of weather, temperature and traffic conditions, on varying road surfaces. The engineering team at New Electric concluded that the Saietta AFT 140 Twizy had on average at least a 10% increased efficiency gain over the standard Renault Twizy.

The findings open the way to tremendous opportunities in electrifying a broad range of two-, three- and four-wheel lightweight vehicles with an advanced drivetrain that is cost effective, offers optimal power and has an enhanced real-world driving range. The ramifications of this will see the likes of motorbikes, mopeds and quadricycles such as the Twizy – used primarily in town and city centres across the world – become zero-emission vehicles that meet all legislative and customer requirements.

“We are absolutely delighted that these independent tests have shown the technical capabilities of our AFT 140 electric motor, proving the significant improvement the technology can make to applications in the real-world today,” said Wicher Kist, Chief Executive Officer at Saietta Group.

“Internally we always knew how transformational our axial flux technology is, but for it to be validated by a respected and neutral engineering powerhouse like New Electric is proof to the wider industry that Saietta Group is leading the way in this mobility field. To boost a battery electric vehicle driving range by 10% through simply swapping the electric motor is highly impressive.”

Comprehensive and complete test program

The Saietta AFT 140 Twizy and standard Renault Twizy model were assessed across multiple drive cycle tests in Amsterdam, ensuring a comprehensive test program was completed.

Each Twizy was fitted with a laptop that processed data from the Sevcon controller interface through a CAN-bus connection. This provided the New Electric engineering team with performance data coupled to a time and date of testing ‘stamp’ – information that was later used to synchronize and independently verify the results.

In addition to increasing efficiency by 10% and therefore real-world driving range, the New Electric team also concluded that Saietta’s AFT 140 motor performs exceptionally well during low speeds and constant stop/start conditions, making the technology ideal for inner-city mobility.

The independent tests also showed that the AFT 140 motor is incredibly adept in converting kinetic energy back into the battery pack during braking.

“We closely assessed the two Twizy EVs and, having completed the program, it’s very easy for me to conclude that the Saietta AFT 140 motor is a stellar piece of technology. It’s a perfect fit for a vehicle such as the Twizy and it’s potential to create sustainable mobility in congestion city centres has no limit,” said Anne Kloppenborg, director at New Electric.

The fully sealed AFT 140 is the first liquid-cooled axial flux motor from Saietta to go into production. The unique design provides class-leading performance with high torque density at low voltage and is particularly efficient on urban duty cycles. The AFT 140 motor is compact and very lightweight and has been rigorously designed for high automation in volume production, meaning that the technology can cost effectively deliver class-leading performance. The AFT 140 motor in the Twizy vehicle is an in-wheel variant of the AFT technology, demonstrating the full flexibility and modularity of Saietta’s motor innovation.