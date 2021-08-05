Not seen in public for over 15 years, the unique race car that never raced is offered as is, or ready to make its debut 18 years on from its reveal

After nearly 18 years of being hidden away by its creator, the last car built by four-time BTCC champion and Touring Car legend Andy Rouse is now available for sale at CNC AWS. Created for the SCV8 championship in 2003, the spaceframe cars were destined to feature production body shells clothing a bespoke spaceframe chassis and run 550bhp 3.2 Nicholson McLaren V8s. The comprehensive specification also included a Hewland sequential gearbox and six/four pot AP brakes. The Jaguar was tested by Justin Wilson in period and is being sold by former Rouse employee and now Touring Car Specialist Alan Strachan at CNC AWS.

Available either as a rolling chassis or track prepared with a Lotus V8 engine that the series also considered fitting, the car comes with all the drawings, paperwork and a small cache of spares that Andy Rouse has kept. Beautifully built and engineered by Rouse Hall Motorsport, the car was designed to be easy to maintain, affordable to run yet quicker and more thrilling than rival saloon series.

SCV8 had the public support of both Jaguar and Peugeot with other manufacturers expressing interest in the high-powered dramatic silhouette concept that draws parallels with the direction other championships have subsequently taken. Sadly, the timing and turmoil in UK motorsport led to its demise before any races were held and Rouse has kept the car ever since.

“It’s a fantastic car, superbly built and specified with the best parts,” says CNC AWS’ Alan Strachan. “It’s also significant as the last car Rouse Hall built before closing his workshop. We can offer it as it is or ready to race. It would be eminently suitable for Thundersaloons and a host of other series as well as a special car for Jaguar collectors.”

Enquiries for the unique SCV8 X-Type should be made to Alan Strachan at info@cncmotorsport.com.