Newcastle-based global affiliate marketing agency Silverbean and its sister agency, digital marketing specialist AGY47, have announced the appointment of new head of people and development, Rebecca McDonald.

Rebecca’s appointment comes after CEO, Neil Robbins, decided to take further steps to ensure the companies are leading the way in the North East with methods to recruit the best talent and develop all of their people.

In her role, Rebecca will ensure there is an increased emphasis on employee growth, development and learning, feeding into the agencies’ focus on a culture that significantly benefits both its clients and its employees. With private healthcare, annual charity days, personal progression plans for each employee and more already in place, Rebecca’s appointment will bolster the agencies’ strong offering for their staff.

Neil said: “I have been extremely proud of the reputation we have fostered as a great place for people to come and work, where they can enjoy what they do and work in a flexible environment that works for their personal lives.

“My commitment, however, is to develop our people so that they are ready to take the next step in their careers. We have wonderfully talented people in our agency and I am certain with Rebecca’s support and ideas they will all benefit from our enhanced focus on their skills, capabilities and experiences.”

Rebecca joins the agencies with over 13 years of experience. Her previous roles include setting up people processes and function at a shopper marketing agency, and HR roles at Sage and Balfour Beatty.

Rebecca said: “I’m really excited to join the team, to support our people in their development and contribute to the agency growth.”