Staff members and residents at a Stockton based care home have got their creative juices flowing and produced a dignity tree as part of Dignity in Action month.

MHA Rueben Manor provides residential and residential dementia care for 83 residents in beautiful, en suite accommodation across two floors.

Dignity in Action month is an annual opportunity for health and social care workers, and members of the public to uphold people’s rights to dignity and provide a truly memorable day for people who use care services.

The tree contains leaves with handwritten notes from all involved on what dignity means to them.

Both floors were involved in making the dignity tree, with some residents and staff members drawing, colouring and putting up the tree.

Beverley Stanton, activity coordinator said:” We started the dignity tree on the first floor of the home but before we knew it, all the home including staff members were wanting to be a part of it.

“We then discussed with residents and staff members what dignity meant to them and got them to write it on a leaf and stick it on the tree.

“Some residents were in charge of drawing the outline of the tree and those on the middle floor painted it and with the help of staff both floors then stuck on their leaves.

“The tree looks very nice and it is currently put up in the reception area and the feedback has been lovely.

“Almost everyone who walks past it looks at the tree and reads the lovely words on the leaves.

“The tree has been an amazing addition to the home, the atmosphere has gone up so much and I am very happy we decided to do this.”