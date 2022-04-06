Stockton on Tees community is invited to help decorate shopping centre

Wellington Square is calling on the help of the community to help add a splash of colour to the shopping centre. The centre is producing some new bunting to display and are inviting the Teesside community to design the bunting.

The team at Wellington Square shopping centre want to give the centre a splash of colour so it is bright and cheerful when customers visit. What better way to put a smile on visitors faces than displaying artwork created by the community. The designs will not only be used on bunting to but to help brighten up the bins and to add a touch of colour around the shopping centre.

The competition, which runs until Saturday 30th April, gives children and adults the opportunity to show their creative flair and have their creations come to life in the form of bunting that will be displayed in the centre for everyone to enjoy.

To take part you simply need to head to the centre website www.wellingtonshops.co.uk and download the FREE bunting template, design your bright and colourful drawing of ‘What Makes You Smile’ and then upload your entry via the form on the website.

13 designs will be selected from all the entries, made into bunting and posters and displayed around the shopping centre in Stockton on Tees. The winning designers will be rewarded with a £20 giftcard for their favourite Wellington Square store.

Wellington Square Marketing Manager, Chantal Taylor said, “We’re looking forward to seeing how creative the local community are with their entries and to adding a splash of colour to the centre. We hope that everyone enjoys seeing this piece of community art displayed in the centre.”

