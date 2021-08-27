Copyright : Visit Britain

The UK’s first carbon neutral coach holiday tour operator launches today.

Toureasy is breaking new ground by offsetting 100% of the operation’s carbon emissions. The company pledges to offer coach holidays that don’t cost the earth…but help save it. The launch tours will depart from a handful of English regions including an locations within an easy commute from Cheshire.

● Affordable, inclusive short breaks by coach

● Packages for families, friends, couples, solo travellers and groups large or small

● Launching with more than 60 holidays including weekend getaways, heritage and culture tours, city breaks and seaside escapes

● Short breaks prices start from just £79 per person

● 100% carbon offsetting of all emissions generated by holidays and business operations

● Certified Carbon Neutral with emissions and offsets externally audited

● Investment in 100 tonnes of offsets in advance of the launch

Created by a small team of experienced coach industry insiders following extensive research, Toureasy concluded that sustainable travel is in reach of the masses, with a little innovation and effort.

Toureasy’s mission is to open up sustainable holidays to as many people as possible. Its flexible, low-cost business model means that its holidays are guaranteed not to cost any more than other operators with the added benefit that the entire operation is 100% carbon neutral.

Committed to working with its suppliers to support their sustainability strategies and to lead a viable path for the coach industry as a whole, Toureasy has already offset its first 100 tonnes of carbon emissions before even taking a booking and three months ahead of the inaugural tour departure.

Toureasy estimates that it will have offset over 1,000 tonnes of carbon by the end of 2021 from just its first 2 months of tour operations. In a significant additional step, it is offsetting the carbon generated by the transport, accommodation and excursions of each tour and its calculations are externally audited in order to confirm Toureasy’s Carbon Neutral Certification. In turn, it has selected specific projects to support its inaugural offsets including UK tree planting, combating deforestation in the Amazon, reforesting in Kenya and an exciting project to convert volcanic energy into electricity in Indonesia.

Holidaymakers will receive a certificate after each trip confirming the carbon offset made on their behalf and reinforcing the positive impact they have made in combatting the global climate crisis.

Founded by travel industry veteran Sean Taggart, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the coach tourism industry, Toureasy’s ambition is to offer guilt-free and affordable holidays that people will be proud to take.

Taggart said:

“It’s not rocket science. Carbon offsetting is not the answer to the climate emergency, but it is an immediate way for us to ensure that we do no more damage whilst we work with our partners to reduce carbon emissions over the months and years ahead. We are proud to be certified Carbon Neutral and to ensure we don’t miss anything, our calculations will be externally audited.

“We realised that far too often sustainable travel options are linked to luxury holidays, with a price tag to match. Our ambition is to offer affordable holidays where everyone that travels with us automatically makes a positive contribution to protecting our planet. Our holidays make that possible”

Initially launching with a range of festive UK short breaks and holidays departing later this year, 2022 will see an expanded programme of tours offered across the UK and beyond with ambitious plans to expand pick-up routes across the country.

Toureasy will operate direct coach routes to and from its holiday destinations and packages will always include transport, accommodation and breakfast – with the majority also including evening meals, excursions and entertainment.

Backed by angel investors, the company operates a trust account giving total financial security to everyone who books with Toureasy. This includes a 7-day refund guarantee should tours be unable to proceed as planned.

www.toureasy.co.uk