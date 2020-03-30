For decades, roulette has been one of the most popular table games played in brick-and-mortar casinos worldwide. In fact, it’s one of the oldest casino games on the planet, dating back as far as the 17th century, when French mathematician and physician Blaise Pascal devised a version of today’s roulette wheel in his quest to create a perpetual motion machine – something that we now know is an impossibility.

But while roulette and the classic versions of European and French roulette were disseminated across the continent and beyond, in more recent times roulette games have become more creative and innovative to keep the action on the roulette wheel fresh and exciting. If, like us, you’ve enjoyed a flutter on a roulette wheel in the past or you enjoy visiting establishments like Bounce n Bingo and you’d be interested in sampling some of the latest twists on this casino classic, read on as we delve into the newest variants to reach our casino floors and screens online. Their increased accessibility makes them an ideal addition to your list of fun adult games to play around the campfire.

Live dealer games

Thanks to various technological advancements, accessibility to casino games has become all the easier. It doesn’t matter whether you are on the early morning commuter train to work, sat at home in your armchair or in the back yard on a lounger, casino gaming has gone mainstream thanks to the proliferation of online casinos. This is particularly good news for those planning on moving home and potentially away from their nearest land-based casino. Better still, these platforms are increasingly providing live dealer tables in a bid to replicate the brick-and-mortar casino floor experience. In terms of immersivity, live streamed games take players closer to the action than any other online casino game. Live roulette tables use multi-camera technology to give players an even better view of the wheel than in a land-based casino. The games are hosted in professional studios using technologies such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to translate the on-table action onto our desktops, laptops and mobile screens.

Lightning roulette

One of the most popular forms of live dealer roulette is lightning roulette. Fusing all the best features of interactive live roulette gaming with state-of-the-art gameplay powered by decentralised random number generators (RNGs), this particular game picks numbers on the roulette wheel at random prior to each spin, multiplying their potential payouts by as much as 500x your initial stake. That’s a significant increase on the 35x payouts you normally get on straight up bets on individual numbers.

Multi-wheel roulette

Fed up of betting on one roulette wheel? What if we told you it was possible to put stakes on eight at a time? With Multi Wheel Roulette, players can choose which wheels are active during each spin. With just one betting table, it means that every bet you place is replicated across all active wheels; creating the potential for multiplied wins if you win on all wheels. The game is designed to follow the rules of European roulette closely, which also ensures the return to player (RTP) percentage is relatively high compared with other roulette variants. The UK Gambling Commission explains the RTP percentage for table games as well as slots, making it clear to players that this percentage is an average over tens of thousands of games, not every time the game is played.

Double ball roulette

If you are fed up with betting on the outcome of only one ball as well as one roulette wheel, you can always double the action with double ball roulette. The balls travel in the same direction around the spinning wheel, but the use of compressed air ensures that the first ball always remains in front of the second. Balls can land on the same or different pockets. The ideal outcome is both balls landing on the same number, which could bag you a jackpot prize worth 1,300x your initial stake.

Mini roulette

There are even roulette games with mini-version roulette wheels. Mini roulette has just 13 numbers from the green zero through to black 12. Ideal for beginners to roulette, they are an excellent starting point for getting to grip with basic betting strategies. As with French roulette, each time you lose to the green zero, you will receive half of your original stake back, which keeps a lid on the game’s overall house edge.