The human experience cannot be replicated, says leading YouTube producer, praising the platform’s new AI rules

Molly McDonald has produced content for Red Bull, KSI and the BBC

A leading YouTube production specialist has praised the platform’s new AI rules.

This month, YouTube is preparing to update its rules to prevent creators from flooding the platform with ‘AI slop’ 1.

Its new monetisation guidelines take a stance against low-quality, AI-generated content by imposing curbs on mass (AI) produced content.

Molly McDonald, founder of Blue Door Productions, said: “YouTube’s new policy helps guard against the risk of AI use because it ensures human responsibility and oversight.

“Not only that, but it also protects the time, effort, and creativity that genuine creators invest in their content. Reducing AI-generated content supports those who truly power the platform – real people crafting original work.

“By discouraging AI use, we’re not just setting a standard; we’re standing behind the creators who make the platform valuable.”

YouTube isn’t banning AI use, but it now requires creators to contribute meaningful human input like commentary and creative editing if they want to make money from their content.

McDonald added: “Of course, AI is a great tool for the industry and can be an incredibly useful aid with script writing, editing, and even to an extent generating content, but it’s important to not to overuse or become dependent on it.

“The mass automation of creative jobs would inevitably lead to low quality content that would hurt professional creatives – the very people who made YouTube what it is today.

“The bottom line is, the human experience cannot be replicated; the authentic, the nuanced, the emotional depth, that as creators is irreplaceable and builds trust and cultural value.

“Overall, as people we want human connection. So, by protecting authenticity in its content, YouTube is actually future-proofing its own success.”