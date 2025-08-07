TRUE – TONY HADLEY IS HEADING TO HARDWICK…

ONE of the 80s’ biggest stars is heading to the North East next month (Sept), for a gig which will be pure Gold for fans.

Tony Hadley, former frontman of supergroup Spandau Ballet, is headlining this year’s Oyster Festival at Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, on Friday 26 September.

And along with the chance to hear some of the band’s biggest hits, guests will enjoy a full day of seafood, entertainment and fundraising.

Now in its 22nd year, the Oyster Festival is one of the most highly anticipated events on the social calendar, attracting hundreds of guests each year and with only a handful of tables now available for this year’s event.

And the line-up also includes comedian Joe Pasquale, The Dolly Show, Irish music favourites Emerald Thieves, JJ Galway Band and DJ Brandon Block, with Steve Walls hosting the day.

Guests will be served Champagne on arrival, followed by a three-course fruits de mer lunch.

There will also be fresh oyster stalls and complimentary lager, beer and wine throughout the event, which runs from 11.30am to 6pm.

The festival has raised more than £2.5m over the last two decades for local good causes and this year’s beneficiary is Heel & Toe Children’s Charity, which provides free and reduced-cost therapy to children with physical disabilities and complex needs across the North East.

Organisers are hoping to raise record amounts through ticket sales and fundraising on the day and John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall and Ramside Estates, said his team “is pulling out all the stops.

“In terms of British music Tony Hadley is an absolute legend,” he said, “and he’ll put on a fantastically stylish show, which we know our guests are going to love.

“We have an excellent entertainment line-up this year and, as always, truly superb food and drink, so we hope everyone has a great time and helps us raise a lot of money for a really worthwhile cause.”

Tickets for the Oyster Festival are £200 plus VAT per person and are available by calling 01740 620253 or emailing events@hardwickhallhotel.co.uk