THE KID DETECTIVE

Starring The OC’s Adam Brody, dark comedy noiris available to Download and Keep on March 15 and to Rent on Digital from March 29 courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.This smart, tragic and sharply funny crime drama is directed by Evan Morgan (A Pretty Funny Story) and also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Tzi Ma (Mulan, The Farewell) with Wendy Crewson (Air Force One) and Sarah Sutherland (TV’s “Veep”).

Synopsis:

A once-celebrated kid detective (Adam Brody) now 31, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. Until a naïve client (Sophie Nélisse) brings him his first adult case—to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

