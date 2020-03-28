Lift your spirits with these 3 colourful cocktails from Cotswolds Dry Gin that are easy to make at home.

Cotswolds Garden

50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin

25ml elderflower liqueur

12.5ml fresh lime juice

75ml pressed apple juice

Garnish: Cucumber, mint & viola flower

Place all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker, shake and strain into ice-filled Copa glass. Garnish with Cucumber, mint and a viola flower.

Cotswolds Gin Sour

50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin

25ml lime juice

12.5ml sugar syrup

½ egg white (optional)

2 dashes of aromatic bitters (such as Angostura)

Garnish: Mint & lime wedge

Place all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker, shake and serve over ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wedge.

Cotswolds Cloudy G&T

50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin

150ml Indian Tonic Water

Garnish: Slice of grapefruit & fresh bay leaf.

Fill a copa glass with ice – more ice means it holds its temperature better and won’t melt as quickly. Gently pour the gin over the ice, and watch the pearlescent louche forming. Top with a splash of classic Indian tonic water, to taste. Garnish with a slice of pink grapefruit and a fresh bay leaf.

About Cotswolds Dry Gin:

Cotswolds Dry Gin is a delectable blend of nine carefully-considered botanicals, including lavender from the Cotswolds and freshly-peeled pink grapefruit and lime zest. Cotswolds Distillery use over 10 times the amount of botanicals and do not chill filter the gin, which causes a beautiful pearlescent cloud to appear when ice or tonic is added, known as The Cloudy G&T.

Cotswolds Dry Gin has fresh notes of citrussy grapefruit. It is clean on the palate with subtle lime and lavender and has a cooling finish with juniper and citrus.

Cotswolds Dry Gin is available from: www.cotswoldsdistillery.com

RRP: £34.95 for 70cl. ABV: 46%