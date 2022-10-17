Soil erosion is something that many homeowners fear, especially those who are living in elevated areas. Your house is likely compromised if the foundation is not strong enough to prevent this disaster. Hence, knowing what events could lead to such a catastrophe and how to avoid such an occurrence is crucial.

Soil erosion happens when the soil surface gradually wears away, eventually impacting the essential nutrients and other organic components found in it. If the situation persists and is not addressed immediately, the erosion will degrade the quality of the ground and will lead to deterioration.

Whether you’re living in lowlands or high areas, securing your home’s foundation is vital. This is one of the structures that will be affected when natural calamities hit. And the best way to protect it, along with your entire properties, is to stop it from happening in the first place.

Listed below are some actions you can do to avoid soil erosion.

1. Ensure your landscaping is appropriately designed.

You can apply landscaping measures to decrease your home’s risk of soil erosion. For instance, instead of placing your plants in pots, putting them in the soil would be better. By doing this, the firmness of the soil will improve as the plants hold it in place through their roots.

If you live in a high neighbourhood, install retaining walls in your landscape. These structures keep the soil behind them, decreasing the likelihood of soil erosion. Click here if you’re interested in adding retaining walls to your yard. Apart from giving protection, they also enhance your home’s aesthetics.

2. Install French drain and surface drain.

French drains and surface drains are both effective methods to address drainage problems. These two are important components of a yard that should have. They don’t only protect the soil against erosion, but they also stop the area from accumulating water that can eventually lead to floods.

French drain works by handling the water seeped underneath the ground, while surface drains will clear the water from pooling on the yard’s surface. These two are especially recommended for areas that frequently experience heavy rainfalls.

3. A proper foundation grading helps.

The foundation grading is another thing to consider if you want to avoid soil erosion. The soil surrounding your foundation must have a sufficient slope, with experts recommending a three to five per cent ground slope for the initial 10 feet around the property.

4. Add downspouts and gutters to prevent water damage.

Another way to stop soil erosion from happening is by adding downspouts and gutters. These two move the water safely and away from the foundation. Depending on the wall’s condition and type, downspouts should measure at least 10 feet.

Conclusion

You can control soil erosion from happening by following these preventive measures. But, if a disaster inevitably occurs, you should take action as soon as possible. Damages to property come with consequences, including repair bills and putting yourself and your loved ones in danger.