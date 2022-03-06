As covid restrictions are easing this week, it is predicted that gym memberships and searches for personal trainers will inevitably increase. Many people are wanting to get back into shape, whilst others discovered their love of exercise during months of furlough – and many are looking for personal trainers to help support their journey back to the gym.

Whilst more people may be looking for personal trainers, there are also more personal trainers available, meaning more competition for clients. So, where in the UK is the best place to become a personal trainer?

New study by Reebok has revealed all in their new Fitness Trainer Index:

Bournemouth is the top city in the UK to become a personal trainer

There are over 18,800 searches a month for personal training across major cities in the UK, showing a clear demand for fitness professionals to provide direct support to those living in the UK

The study ranks London as the worst city in the UK to become a personal trainer

Bournemouth has the highest demand for fitness trainers, whilst Reading has the highest competition

The full study analyses 30 of the UK’s main cities to find out which city is the best to become a fitness trainer. The index is scored based on a variety of different metrics including; volume vs. demand, average price of a personal trainer.

The top five cities in the UK to become a personal trainer can be found below:

Bournemouth

Bournemouth came out as the best city in the UK for fitness trainers. The study from Reebok found that Bournemouth has the perfect balance of gyms, membership costs, average prices per trainer and competition vs. demand for personal trainers to have the chance to make a great living.

The study reveals Bournemouth has 99 gyms per 100,000 residents, a high price for the average personal trainer and a high demand of people searching for PT’s.

Norwich

Norwich came out in 2nd spot in Reebok’s index. The city has 90 gyms per 100,000 residents. Though the city has a high fitness club membership fee (on average), the study also found there is much higher demand that competition here making it an ideal location for personal trainers to make their mark.

Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Hove comes in 3rd spot in the index. Brighton and Hove has the highest number of gyms per capita in the UK (109 for every 100,000 people) of the major cities analysed in Reebok’s study. The city has some of the most costly gym membership fees, however, personal training fees are also high meaning that personal trainers can make a good amount of money here per session. This may be helped by the high demand for personal trainers here, versus the competition.

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

The low competition for becoming a personal trainer in Newcastle, only 10.6 searches per 100,000 capita, makes it a good location for those looking to carve out their own space. Demand is above average, and gym prices are quite low at only £25 a month, but the average rate for PTs is only £17.10 an hour.

Stoke-on-Trent

Stoke’s midrange opportunities across the board and low gym costs (£25.71 a month) make it a good central option for all those looking for a personal trainer that won’t cost them the earth. There are less gyms in Stoke-on-Trent, per capita (71) but competition for personal trainers is extremely low, meaning those looking to go into personal training have got a good chance to build up their clients before the market becomes saturated.

If you want to find out more about Reebok’s Fitness Trainer Index, you can find the full study here: https://www.reebok.co.uk/blog/822685-fitness_training-trainer-index