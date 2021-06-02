Elegant fastback and Shooting Brake get powerful R variants with 320 PS, 420 Nm for 0-62 mph in 4.9 seconds

Luxury meets dynamism, as avant-garde models benefit from 4MOTION with R-Performance torque vectoring on a new rear axle

Latest models to receive the dynamic R treatment priced from £51,615 (fastback) and £52,435 (Shooting Brake) RRP OTR

Milton Keynes – The Volkswagen Arteon R and Arteon Shooting Brake R are available to order for UK customers today, with the striking high-performance fastback and Shooting Brake models priced from £51,615 and £52,435 OTR respectively. Both are powered by Volkswagen’s acclaimed 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, providing 320 PS and 420 Nm of torque, and feature the latest 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, with R-Performance torque vectoring providing next-level handling and dynamics.

The Arteon R joins the growing stable of potent R models, with performance befitting the badge – for both bodystyles the 0-62 mph sprint passes in just 4.9 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited 155 mph (where permitted). The handling of the Arteon R is as impressive as the numbers too, with 4MOTION all-wheel drive augmented for optimum handling and dynamism by the R-Performance torque vectoring system.

The torque vectoring system, first seen on the new Golf R, works by its ability to share power not only between the front and rear axles, but between each rear wheel too. Up to 50% of the Arteon R’s drive force can be sent to the rear axle, and this rear-axle power can be directed entirely to the outside rear wheel when cornering, virtually eliminating understeer. This, in addition to the standard fitment of both the XDS electronic differential lock and Volkswagen’s Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damping system, crystallises the Arteon R’s handling prowess to a level truly fitting a thoroughbred German sports saloon and Shooting Brake, the first of their type from Volkswagen since the Passat R36 of 2008.

The R DNA of the high-performance and luxurious Arteon R and Arteon Shooting Brake R is hinted at by a set of purposeful 19-inch ‘Adelaide’ alloy wheels. These sit over an 18-inch performance braking system (357 mm front/310 mm rear discs) with blue-finished brake callipers, and complement the model’s bespoke and sporty body styling. This adds imposing, exclusive elements to the radiator grille, rear bumper and diffusor, while the quad chrome tailpipes are another clue as to the model’s high level of performance.

This sporting luxury continues to the interior, with premium sports seats incorporating integrated head restraints. These are upholstered in Nappa leather with Nappa carbon style bolsters and finished with contrasting blue stitching as well as 14-way electric adjustment with a massage function. A heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel features touch sensitive capacitive buttons and an R button for quick access to the car’s drive modes, while contrasting blue stitching and a blue insert add further flair. Extended DSG shift paddles bring increased ease of reach when driving in manual mode. ‘Black Carbon’ inlays are specific to the R, and add additional attitude and style to the car’s interior, complementing a stainless steel footrest and pedals, as well as bespoke carpet mats with contrasting stitching, emblazoned with the R logo.

Building on the well-equipped Arteon R-Line, the Arteon R is equipped with additional Driver Assistance Systems, including Side Assist lane-changing assistant, which monitors blind spots to help prevent side-swipe accidents; Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, which warns the driver of traffic approaching from either direction when reversing; and a rear-view camera for further convenience when parking.

These extras are in addition to the Arteon’s already compelling equipment package, which includes LED headlights with self-adjusting dynamic range control function; Digital Cockpit Pro 10.25-inch TFT dashboard display; 3-zone climate control; and Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Assist and Travel Assist – which allows Level 2 assisted driving at speeds of up to 130 mph (where permitted). The Arteon R models also feature a sunroof (panoramic sunroof for the Shooting Brake), 30-colour ambient interior lighting and tinted windows among their highlights.

Many aspects of the Arteon R and Arteon Shooting Brake R can be even further enhanced with carefully-selected options. For example, a set of 20-inch ‘Estoril’ alloy wheels (£565) are on hand to complement the car’s sporting aesthetic, a Head-up Display (£530) allows the driver to keep their eyes on the road, and a Harmon Kardon sound system (£1,235) keeps everyone entertained on longer journeys.

David Randall, Arteon Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake already provide the business-class ambience of luxury transport, with striking looks. Now, with the addition of these new R models, the Arteon combines peak Volkswagen performance with arguably the most beautiful design in the whole model range.

“With the added performance these R versions provide, the Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake’s innate practicality and everyday usability ensure this is a car that is every bit as fun to drive as it is easy to live with.”