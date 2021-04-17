T-Cross becomes latest Volkswagen SUV to benefit from Black Edition

New trim level majors on style and a generous package of equipment

LED lights, parking sensors and sleek black design features included

Milton Keynes – The versatile and practical Volkswagen T-Cross is now available with a new Black Edition specification featuring black-themed exterior trim, an upgraded equipment list over the SE on which it is based, and the model’s acclaimed blend of personality, usability and style.

The T-Cross Black Edition is available with the model’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines, meaning two power outputs and three gearbox options are on offer. The first of these 999 cc petrol units provides a town-friendly 95 PS and 175 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the second has 110 PS and 200 Nm, and is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, or a 7-speed DSG. These three engine and gearbox combinations offer low running costs, with fuel economy and CO 2 emissions (WLTP combined) figures of 48.7 mpg and 132 g/km for both manual models, and 44.1 mpg and 145 g/km for the 110 PS, 7-speed DSG.

The 95 PS variant starts from £21,035 RRP OTR, with the additional equipment of the Black Edition contributing to a value boost of more than £2,000 for customers, given its modest £500 step-up in price over the SE trim.

On the outside, the T-Cross Black Edition has a bold appearance. It builds on the model’s already attractive design with black roof rails and door mirror housings, black trim across the front grille and bumper, and rear tinted glass from the B-pillar backwards for an upmarket look. A set of 17-inch ‘Manila Black’ diamond turned alloys and LED headlights complete the exterior package, replacing the halogen light units and ‘Clayton’ alloy wheels of the SE model.

Inside, the black theme continues, with stylish high gloss black and platinum grey ‘Transition’ decorative inserts in the dashboard, sports comfort seats with ‘Diag’ design seat upholstery in ‘Titan Black’, and carpet mats front and rear.

With personalisation high on the roster of the T-Cross’s attributes, customers can choose to further individualise their model and upgrade its equipment with options including a 300-watt, six-speaker and subwoofer sound system by beats (£445); 2-zone climate control (£875); and Volkswagen’s acclaimed Digital Cockpit (£385).

The standard colour for the model is Urano Grey, which complements the black and dark-coloured details outside and inside the T-Cross Black Edition. However the model’s full, nine-colour palette is available to Black Edition buyers, including more extrovert shades such as Makena Turquoise and Energetic Orange. Deep Black Pearl is available for those seeking the full black look.

In new Black Edition spec’ driver’s assistance also gets a boost over the standard equipment list of the T-Cross, with dynamic headlight range control included for the LED lights, as well as front and rear parking sensors, bringing added convenience over the already technology and convenience-packed compact SUV.

The T-Cross Black Edition is based on the T-Cross SE – the top-selling trim level in the T-Cross range – with a generous package of standard equipment already in place. This means that the T-Cross Black Edition features Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) as standard, alongside a Driver Alert System, blind spot monitor and lane keeping system amongst its raft of driver assistance systems. Also included is App-Connect, bringing smartphone mirroring to the car’s connectivity features, while the Black Edition also maintains the T-Cross’s sliding rear bench, which moves up to 14 cm backward or forward, to facilitate up to 70 litres of extra boot space, or extra leg room for rear passengers.

Claire Haynes, T-Cross Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “You can’t help but love the T-Cross – it’s got dinky dimensions but a big personality, city-friendly agility and family-friendly practicality, all in a small but tough compact SUV package.

“With extra technology, style and convenience, the T-Cross Black Edition builds on three of the model’s key strengths to create a truly impressive car.”