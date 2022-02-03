The success of a recent careers and personal development event was in no small part down to the local volunteers who planned, co-ordinated and delivered it, says Newcastle charity RHWE.

On 26 January, John Buddle Work Village hosted employers, volunteer organisations, training providers and mental health and wellbeing charities who met with visitors to discuss how they could support them on their personal development journey.

RHWE’s volunteers used their personal experiences and insights to inform the format and itinerary of the event, and were on hand on the day itself to meet and greet visitors, offering peer support and informal introductions to exhibitors.

RHWE’s chief executive, Alexandra Johnson, said: “Traditional careers fairs can be daunting for people to walk into on their own. We also know from working with our talented volunteers that, while employment is sometimes the ultimate goal, it isn’t the only outcome that people are seeking. With that in mind, we made sure we had representation from other kinds of organisations – including wellbeing groups – to provide visitors with a more holistic approach to personal development.

“To ensure that nobody felt daunted walking into the exhibition space, we had volunteers on hand to meet and greet, and we also ran a coach-led visual consultation activity, to help participants get to know each other and identify their dreams, goals and barriers to success.

“It was a lovely, relaxed event and visitors told us that, in addition to helping them discover what employment opportunities are out there, they also felt the event provided them with added confidence and skills development opportunities.”

The event also served as a development opportunity for the volunteers involved in its delivery, challenging them to step out of their comfort zone by facilitating conversations and supporting other visitors. Some volunteers even featured on local radio – a first for most who took part.

Volunteer Kelly Pattinson, said: “What an amazing feeling. RHWE and Sandra brought us together and we have just gone from zero to hero! Best day ever! Well done to everyone involved, we are all feeling very proud.”

All volunteers involved in delivering the New You in ’22 event have already taken part in a range of RHWE workshops, activities and coaching sessions through our Explore, Start, Grow programme.

Alexandra added: “It was lovely to see our volunteers come full circle. Having grown in confidence on ther own personal development journey, they’re now giving back to the community and inspiring others to take their first steps towards a more fulfilling life.”