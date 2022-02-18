Volvo Car UK has launched its first ever Pure Electric Test Drive Hub at the iconic Eden Project. This landmark moment reaffirms the business’s commitment to being an electric-only car manufacturer by 2030.

The Eden Project attracts more than one million visitors every year*. Visitors will be given the opportunity to test drive Volvo’s pure electric fleet around the picturesque Cornish roads and experience the enjoyment of driving an electric car. Both the Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric and the new C40 Recharge pure electric – Volvo’s first model available only in fully electric and sold exclusively online – will be available to test drive**.

Test drives can be pre-booked, and a number of walk-in slots will also be available. To find out more and book a test drive, please visit: https://www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/eden-project

Volvo’s long-term partnership with the Eden Project aims to inspire and educate people about our relationship with the environment, and how we can protect the planet to create a safer future. The Eden Project provides the perfect location to launch the Volvo Pure Electric Test Drive Hub, helping to tackle some of the challenges and concerns consumers have around purchasing and driving electric cars, especially in remote areas, and helping accelerate consumer uptake of zero-emission vehicles.

Kristian Elvefors, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “We are really excited to launch the new Volvo Pure Electric Test Drive Hub at the Eden Project. At Volvo, we recognise we have been part of the problem and are working extremely hard to ensure that our next generation of cars leave as little impact as possible. Our latest model, the C40 Recharge pure electric, demonstrates this commitment, right down to how it is manufactured and the amount of recycled material used within the car.”

Sir Tim Smit, Co-Founder of the Eden Project, said: “We’re delighted to be partnered with a company that really walks the talk. There is a quiet revolution going on and we want to be part of this transformation.”

For more information, or to book a test drive, please visit: https://www.volvocars.com/uk/cars/eden-project