The University of Sunderland is further strengthening its ties with the military as the UK prepares to mark Remembrance Day.

The University is already a proud holder of the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring that service personnel and their families are supported as they transition into life in higher education.

Now, just ahead of Remembrance Day, staff have welcomed medical service personnel to train in their recently opened £5million Anatomy Centre on City campus.

Around 80 medics from the 5 Medical Regiment attended the training sessions. Lt Col Elaine Walker, Senior Medical Officer, was among them.

She said: “Access to the University’s Anatomy Centre has been a fantastic experience for our combat medical technicians, nurses and paramedics.

“For many this was the first time they have experienced training of this kind, which has really helped them to bring the anatomy to life and understand how this relates to their medical assessments and clinical skills.

“Following an approach from one of our junior doctors, Capt John Taylor, the Anatomy department could not have been more accommodating, and they pulled together an excellent programme for us.

“We look forward to working closely with the medical school in the future and hope this will become a regular fixture in our calendars.”

Debs Patten, Professor of Anatomy at the University, added: “It has been a great pleasure to work with our military colleagues.

“We had around 80 soldiers from the medical regiment on campus studying anatomy and engaged in high fidelity simulation training in the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing.

“Partnership working with is one our strengths here at Sunderland and the event was a perfect example of this. The technical and academic staff co-designed the training event with Capt Taylor in order to deliver a bespoke, hands-on and memorable learning experience for the attendees.”

The University aims to offer support to current and former personnel by helping them find the right course based on their experience, qualifications and personal interests, as well as guiding them through the application process and helping them to adjust to university life.

There are currently 339 students from the Armed Forces registered on programmes across the University of Sunderland and partner institutions.

On Friday the University will also hold a special Remembrance Day event at the City campus’ Veterans’ Garden which now includes two silhouette statues, specially designed for the garden.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “Over the centuries, people from Sunderland have served in our armed forces with honour and valour.

“Many have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of freedom and our way of life. It is appropriate therefore that the University of Sunderland remembers The Fallen at 11am on the 11th of November in our recently commissioned Veterans’ Garden.

“We will remember, with gratitude, all those who have gone before, as well as those who continue to serve today. At the same time, we will redouble our efforts to be an excellent partner to servicemen and women, past, present and future.”