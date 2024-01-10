What to do in Teesside with Kids this weekend

Teesside, located in the northeast of England, offers a wide range of activities and attractions for families with children. Whether you are a local resident or visiting the area, there are plenty of options to keep your little ones entertained this weekend. From outdoor adventures to educational experiences, here are some top recommendations for things to do in Teesside with kids.

1. Visit the Riverside Stadium Tour

If your kids are football fans, a visit to the Riverside Stadium Tour is a must. Located in Middlesbrough, this guided tour takes you behind the scenes of the famous football stadium. Your children will have the opportunity to explore the changing rooms, walk down the tunnel onto the pitch, and even sit in the manager’s seat. They will learn about the history of the club and hear interesting anecdotes about players and matches. It’s an exciting and educational experience for the whole family.

2. Explore Teesside Transporter Bridge Visitor Center

The Teesside Transporter Bridge is an iconic symbol of the region. Take your kids to the visitor center to learn about this impressive feat of engineering. The center offers interactive exhibits and displays that explain the construction and purpose of the bridge. Your children will love the hands-on activities and the chance to see the bridge up close. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even take a ride across the bridge in the gondola to enjoy panoramic views of Teesside.

3. Enjoy a day at the Newham Grange Country Farm

Newham Grange Country Farm is a fantastic place to spend a day with your family. Situated in Coulby Newham, this working farm offers children the opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of animals. They can pet and feed farm animals such as cows, pigs, sheep, and chickens. In addition to the animals, there is a large outdoor play area with slides, swings, and climbing frames. The farm also hosts regular events and demonstrations, so be sure to check their website for any special activities happening this weekend.

4. Discover history at the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum

Teesside is famously associated with the explorer Captain James Cook. Take your kids to the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum in Marton, Middlesbrough, where they can learn about his life and journeys. The museum houses a collection of artifacts, paintings, and documents related to Captain Cook’s adventures. There are interactive displays designed to engage children, making it a fun and educational visit. After exploring the museum, you can take a walk in the nearby Stewart Park and enjoy the playgrounds and beautiful scenery.

5. Have a fun-filled day at Splash Stockton

If you’re looking for some indoor fun, head over to Splash Stockton. This leisure complex in Stockton-on-Tees offers a variety of water-based activities, including pools with slides, fountains, and a lazy river. They also have a pirate-themed play area for younger children. It’s the perfect place to cool off and have some fun, especially on a rainy weekend. Note that pre-booking is required, so make sure to check their website for availability and to secure your spot.

Teesside provides a wealth of family-friendly activities that will keep your kids entertained and engaged. Whether they’re interested in sports, nature, history, or water play, there is something for everyone in this vibrant region. So, get out there this weekend and explore all that Teesside has to offer with your little ones!