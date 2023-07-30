Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Hexham

When summer arrives, parents are often searching for exciting activities to keep their children entertained during the holidays. Hexham, located in the picturesque county of Northumberland, offers a wide range of family-friendly destinations that are sure to keep the kids happy and engaged all summer long. From historic sites to outdoor adventures, this charming town has something for everyone.

One of the must-visit places in Hexham is Hexham Abbey. With its stunning architecture and rich history, this historic site will captivate both children and adults alike. Take a step back in time and explore the medieval abbey, which dates back to the 7th century. Kids can learn about the lives of the monks who once inhabited this tranquil place and visit the interactive exhibition that brings the abbey’s stories to life. During the summer, Hexham Abbey often hosts special events and activities for children, such as treasure hunts or live performances, so there’s always something exciting happening.

If your children love nature and adventure, a trip to Hexham’s countryside is a must. One of the most popular spots is the nearby Allen Banks and Staward Gorge. Let your little explorers roam freely in this magnificent woodland, which stretches for miles along the River Allen. With its towering trees, cascading waterfalls, and breathtaking views, this place is a paradise for nature lovers. Kids can enjoy picnics by the river, follow the many walking trails, or simply indulge in a game of hide-and-seek amidst the enchanting trees. Don’t forget to bring a camera, as this picturesque destination is perfect for capturing some beautiful family memories.

No family holiday would be complete without a visit to a fun-filled park, and Hexham has just the place for it. Tyne Green Country Park is a fantastic spot to take the kids for a day of outdoor play. Situated on the banks of the River Tyne, this expansive park offers plenty of open space for ball games, frisbee throwing, or simply running around. With its large playground equipped with swings, slides, and climbing frames, children of all ages will have a blast. Take a leisurely stroll along the riverbank or rent bikes to explore the park’s numerous scenic trails. Tyne Green Country Park is an ideal spot for a family picnic, with plenty of picnic tables and benches available for use. Wildlife enthusiasts will also appreciate the various bird species that can be spotted along the river.

Hexham truly has it all when it comes to keeping the kids entertained during the summer holidays. From exploring ancient history at Hexham Abbey to enjoying the wonders of nature at Allen Banks and Staward Gorge, and indulging in outdoor play at Tyne Green Country Park, there’s an endless array of options to choose from. So, start planning that perfect family getaway to Hexham and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

