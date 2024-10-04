Why a Sunderland academic is calling for better support for older victims of domestic abuse

Dr Sarah Lonbay, Associate Professor of Social Sciences and Engagement at the University of Sunderland

As we mark International Day of Older Persons (Tuesday 1 October), Associate Professor of Social Sciences and Engagement at the University of Sunderland, Dr Sarah Lonbay, discusses why her research into Domestic Abuse in the Older Population is aiming to improve support and address the needs of older victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

“Domestic abuse doesn’t stop with age, and our support systems must evolve to address the needs of older victims/survivors”

Since 2018, I have been researching the hidden issue of domestic abuse among older adults. This journey began when my colleague, Dr. Carole Southall from Northumbria University, was approached by a Safeguarding Adults Board to explore concerns following domestic homicides in the older population. These cases raised critical questions about whether health and social care professionals were identifying and responding to domestic abuse in older people effectively. Since then, Carole and I have conducted several research projects exploring this issue, more recently with additional support from Cath Easton (University of Sunderland) and Katherine Drape (Northumbria University), who added critical policing and health perspectives.

Domestic abuse, as defined by the UK government, involves “any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive, or threatening behavior, violence, or abuse between people aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members, regardless of gender or sexuality”. While society has made progress in recognising domestic abuse as a significant issue, the experiences of older victims/survivors remain largely underreported and misunderstood. For years, older victims/survivors were not even counted in national statistics; the Crime Survey for England and Wales didn’t begin collecting data on people over the age of 74 until 2020. Age UK estimates that around 375,000 individuals over the age of 65 are victims of domestic abuse each year, yet the problem is still not systematically addressed.

Abuse in later life is different in many ways from abuse experienced by younger individuals. Often, it goes unrecognised by the victims themselves, their families, and even professionals. This happens for a variety of reasons. Many older individuals grew up in a time when domestic abuse was considered a private matter, so they may be reluctant to seek help, may have been refused help in the past, or may not recognise their experiences as abuse, particularly when it involves coercive and controlling behavior which is still poorly understood. Caregiving dynamics can cause additional strain in relationships and potentially mask abuse which may have been ongoing for many years. Ageism also plays a role, as older people are sometimes seen as unreliable witnesses, with signs of abuse dismissed as ‘symptoms’ of ageing.

When abuse is identified, older victims/survivors often face a lack of services designed to meet their specific needs. The tools and assessments that exist are inadequate because domestic abuse in older populations has been largely ignored. The consequences of this abuse can be severe, affecting not only the individuals involved but also their families and communities across generations. Some older people seek help for the physical or emotional harm they have experienced, but they may not disclose the underlying cause, or they may not use the language professionals expect to describe domestic abuse.

One of the most important findings from our research is the need to believe older victims and trust them to make their own decisions about what they want to do. We must not make assumptions based on age but instead listen carefully to their experiences and provide them with the support they need. As one participant said, “The main thing is we need help now.”

Domestic abuse doesn’t stop with age, and our support systems must evolve to address the needs of older victims/survivors. Raising awareness is essential, and we must ensure that emotional, physical, and practical support is available for older people. Domestic abuse services must be properly resourced and capable of offering the tailored help older victims/survivors deserve.

Dr Lonbay is supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) for North East and Cumbria (NENC).