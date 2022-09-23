If you’ve consumed any form of media in the last five years you will have seen a car advert with the word hybrid scrawled across it somewhere.

But before we explain what a hybrid is, have you thought about looking at some second hand cars for sale? Hybrids have been around for more than a decade and there are thousands on the used market right now.

Right. Hybrids. A hybrid is any vehicle that uses two power sources in order to provide drive. Most hybrids feature a regular combustion engine which is aided by an electric motor and a battery pack. The two power systems can be linked up in a number of ways. The upshot is that it improves fuel efficiency. For instance, petrol hybrid cars feature the mpg of a diesel, but with the greenness of petrol.

The car market is moving towards full electrification. And a hybrid is a simple, no-nonsense way to dip a toe into the future.

Sold? Good. Below we’ve highlighted what we think are the five best hybrid cars currently on sale.

SEAT Leon

Handsome and contemporary lines blend effortlessly with a well-made and ergonomic interior. The SEAT Leon is mechanically very similar to the popular VW Golf, but the Spanish car is usefully cheaper and a tad spicier looking.

The version we’d choose here is the plug-in hybrid. Officially it can do up to 40 miles on electric power alone, which is more than sufficient for the majority of around-town trips. And unlike with some plug-in hybrids, it manages to be efficient even with an empty battery.

Toyota Yaris Cross

The Yaris has certainly changed over the years. It’s a world away from the early 2000s model that might have delivered your takeaway last night.

The Yaris Cross is a stylish crossover version of the regular Yaris and is a shrewd buy. It’s not that much more money, but it has a bigger boot, more room for passengers and a more modern infotainment setup. Chuck in an economical 1.5-litre hybrid engine and a 10-year warranty and you can see why it’s a winner.

Kia Sorento

Question: What if I want a hybrid, but need a large car? Answer: The Kia Sorento. First and foremost it’s a unit of an SUV well equipped to handle family life. It’s a seven-seater (with a seven-year warranty) and it comes with all the kit you’d associate with a modern car.

But it’s also available with a range of frugal hybrid engines.

BMW 330e

BMWs is famed for making cars that provide driving pleasure and the plug-in hybrid version of the 3 Series manages to put all these lovely driving characteristics into a good-looking and sensible saloon.

Thanks to 252hp on tap, the 0-62mph sprint is dealt with in less than six seconds, and assuming you’re not constantly doing speed runs it should achieve six figure mpg scores.

Honda Jazz

As long as you don’t mind looking like you’re en route to the garden centre, the Honda Jazz sees off its competition with ease in terms of versatility and ease-of-use.

It’s really spacious throughout, has clever and configurable seats to aid putting tall items in (such as plants or zimmer frames) and this hybrid comes from a manufacturer with a rock-solid reliability rating.