Wicked: For Good – Everything We Know About the Enchanting Sequel Coming in 2025

The Land of Oz is set to captivate audiences once again with Wicked: For Good, the eagerly awaited second chapter in the Wicked movie saga. Following the magical success of Wicked: Part One, this sequel—slated for release on 21 November 2025—will complete the cinematic retelling of the beloved Broadway musical that reimagines the world of The Wizard of Oz.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good will pick up directly where the first instalment left off, diving into the emotional and political aftermath of Elphaba’s transformation and Glinda’s rise to public acclaim.

The Plot: Deeper Into Oz

Wicked: For Good covers the second act of the original stage musical, following the turbulent journeys of Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) as they navigate friendship, identity, and resistance.

With Elphaba falsely branded as the “Wicked Witch of the West,” she becomes an outlaw in her own land. Meanwhile, Glinda, now a symbol of hope for Oz’s citizens, finds herself tangled in the web of political power and public perception. The film promises to delve deeper into the characters’ moral complexities and the cost of choosing between truth and comfort.

New story threads are expected, including an expanded role for Dorothy Gale, hinted at in the first trailer, and the possibility of a Glinda-Fiyero wedding, which could introduce fresh conflict between the main characters.

Returning Cast & Characters

A powerful ensemble will reprise their roles from the first film:

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp

Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Ethan Slater as Boq

Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp

Bowen Yang as Pfannee

There’s also buzz around a cameo appearance by Kerry Ellis, one of the most iconic stage Elphabas in Wicked’s Broadway and West End history.

Music: Beloved Hits and Brand-New Songs

Music is the soul of Wicked, and fans can expect a soaring soundtrack in the sequel. Alongside iconic numbers like “No Good Deed” and the heart-wrenching “For Good,” Wicked: For Good will debut two brand-new songs composed by the legendary Stephen Schwartz.

One of the new songs has been co-written with Cynthia Erivo specifically for Elphaba, offering a deeper emotional window into her inner world. The other is a Glinda-focused piece that reflects her internal conflict and transformation.

Composer John Powell is returning to deliver the sweeping, cinematic score, blending classic melodies with a fresh orchestral feel.

Production Highlights

Filmed back-to-back with Wicked: Part One at sound stages in London, the sequel benefits from seamless continuity in storytelling and design. Director Jon M. Chu, best known for Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, has promised a more “emotional, darker” second act that embraces both spectacle and substance.

Chu previously explained that the decision to split Wicked into two parts was made to ensure the full narrative could breathe, particularly the complex second half that tackles betrayal, revolution, and redemption.

First Trailer: Flying Monkeys and Foreboding Magic

Released on 4 June 2025, the first trailer for Wicked: For Good offered fans a tantalising glimpse of what lies ahead. We see more of Oz’s majestic landscapes, battle-ready flying monkeys, and the classic Yellow Brick Road leading to inevitable conflict.

Most notably, the trailer teases Dorothy’s first appearance, indicating her more prominent involvement in this chapter. The stakes are higher, the magic darker, and the consequences real.

You can watch the trailer here:

👉 Watch the Trailer

Why It Matters: Legacy of Wicked

Since its Broadway debut in 2003, Wicked has enchanted millions, offering a powerful message about perspective, prejudice, and empowerment. The films, led by a dynamic, diverse cast, continue this legacy—bringing the untold story of the witches of Oz to a new generation.

With its 2025 release falling just weeks ahead of the holiday season, Wicked: For Good is primed to be a major box office draw and an emotional payoff for fans of both the musical and the first film.

Final Thoughts

From the dazzling visuals and beloved characters to new musical highlights and deeper storytelling, Wicked: For Good promises to be a must-watch cinematic event. As the final showdown between Elphaba and the forces of Oz unfolds, audiences will be reminded that being “wicked” is often just a matter of perspective.

Mark your calendars for 21 November 2025—and prepare to be spellbound.