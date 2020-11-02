A Yarm School pupil has been awarded a sought-after Arkwright Engineering scholarship.

William Pugsley, 16, vied with thousands of students in a rigorous selection process which involved a technical exam and an interview.

Arkwright Scholarships are awarded to high-calibre students aiming to be future leaders of the engineering profession.

The scholarship provides funds to support the purchase of materials for school or personal projects, as well as pairing pupils with a mentor. Pupils are also given the opportunity to undertake independent tasks aided by their sponsor.

For the past ten years, Yarm School has celebrated its pupils’ successes in achieving 39 scholarships. William’s achievement is significant in a year when the number of sponsors and scholarships was limited due to the pandemic.

William said: “I feel so proud to have achieved this prestigious scholarship and I am really looking forward to putting my skills to good use and getting involved in some great projects. I’d like to thank the Reece Foundation for supporting the scholarship.”

Yarm School Headmaster, Huw Williams, said: “We are delighted William has been recognised for his outstanding work, he is a gifted engineer with a keen eye for detail. The Design and Technology Department support and encourage all our students to aim high and the Arkwright Scholarship Programme is the most prestigious scholarship of its type in the UK. We look forward to watching William’s D&T A Level project progress.”