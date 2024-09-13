ABCA HAT TRICK

Hat-Trick for ABCA Systems with Simultaneous Completion of Three Strategic Acquisitions.

Newcastle-based market-leading provider of Fire, Security, and Electrical Compliance

Solutions, ABCA Systems Group Ltd, has completed the triple acquisitions of Maintec

Ltd, A.G.S. Tech Ltd. and HBS Fabrication Northwest Ltd, which will strengthen the

Group’s already dominant standing in the sector, bolster its presence, amongst other

end-markets, in the wider social housing market, and in turn pave the way for

significant further growth.

CEO Phil Miller took over the ABCA family business from his father in 2005 and has built up

the group to its current £40m+ annual turnover by following his father’s mantra of “right

people, right place and right time. “

ABCA made its first acquisition in 2020 when they acquired Tyneside Security. Having

secured in 2021 the backing of private equity firm Trimountain Partners and Santander UK

PLC, the group has now acquired three leading and highly established businesses based in

the North West of England, thereby adding a further £10m+ in combined annualised

revenues to the business.

The complementary acquisitions of Maintec and A.G.S. will further enhance the Group’s

expertise, capabilities, reach and customer base in Fire and Security compliance, providing

opportunities to accelerate growth through additional scale, cross-sell avenues and

investment in future innovation. Similarly, the partnership with HBS Fabrication Northwest

Limited, a leading manufacturer and installer of steel security doors, will enable ABCA to

provide in-house another critical and complementary, value-added offering to existing and

new clients.

“We are delighted to welcome these three leading companies into the Group,” said Phil

Miller. “They will help us provide an even higher level of service and satisfaction to our

clients, especially those in the social housing sector. I’m particularly excited as two of the

key players who will be joining us, Chris King and Colin Prescott were previously part of the

ABCA Systems Group many years ago before successfully growing A.G.S. organically into

the business it has become today, whilst in parallel acquiring and expanding HBS.

“Also joining us and strengthening the leadership team is Steve Cranshaw of Maintec, who

brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us to grow even

more. Our motto, ‘Right People, Right Place, Right Time,’ truly embodies this moment. I’m

confident the combined expertise and dedication of our new colleagues and their teams will

drive us towards a brighter future.”

Ali Khanbhai, Chairman of ABCA and Partner & Co-Founder of Trimountain, said: We are

proud to welcome A.G.S., Maintec and HBS to the ABCA Group, a significant milestone bolstering ABCA’s position as one of the clear leaders and fastest growing Fire, Security and

Electrical Service and Compliance companies in the UK. Whilst the Group has more than

doubled its revenues organically since our investment 3 years ago, highly selective strategic,

complementary acquisitions like these remain at the core of our wider strategy to drive value

and further accelerate ABCA’s growth in key areas, with a view to extending our offering,

team and reach for the benefit of existing and prospective customers. Proud of the ABCA

team and wonderful to now have Colin, Chris and Steve onboard as part of this exciting

journey.”

Colin Prescott, speaking on behalf of A.G.S. and HBS, said, “Joining forces with ABCA

Systems Group feels like coming home. The like-minded approach and synergy between our

teams are undeniable, and together, we will continue to innovate and lead in our field. This is

an exciting chapter for all of us, and we look forward to achieving even greater success

together.”

Steve Cranshaw, representing Maintec added: “Maintec’s integration into ABCA Systems

Group marks a significant achievement for us. We are eager to collaborate with our new

partners and leverage our combined strengths to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

The future is bright for all involved.”

With Phil Miller recently stepping up into the CEO role to concentrate on driving the overall

growth of ABCA Systems, including the strategic direction of the group and acquisitions, the

position of Managing Director of ABCA Systems Group has been taken up by former

Commercial Director, Phil Batson who said, “The acquisitions add tremendous value to our

business and will propel us to the next level, I’m very excited to take over this role and look

forward to working with the new leadership team to unlock a huge potential for growth and

innovation, and strengthen our position in the UK fire and security market.”

As well as the acquisition, Phil Miller has recently been nominated as one of the UK’s top 50

most ambitious business leaders and the business has moved to new office space at the

Cobalt Business Park in North Tyneside.

“It’s been a fantastic year so far for ABCA Systems Group Ltd with the growth we’ve driven, our new offices, this exciting nomination and now importantly, these three acquisitions. With the help of our new leadership team, we aim to prove that we’re doing things at the “right place, the right time with the right people,” he said.