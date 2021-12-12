Go North East is supporting Christmas festivities with its services this year – buses will be running across the festive period, and paying for your £1 evening bus fare just got a whole lot easier.

The region’s largest bus company’s services run right across the North East, with a wide range of journeys after 11pm from the cities of Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham.

The new ‘tap on’ feature makes paying for your fare so much easier. All you now need to do when you board a bus after 7pm is tap your contactless bankcard or Apple Pay/Google Pay enabled device on the ticket reader, and you will automatically be charged £1 for your journey.

Each single Go North East bus journey is only £1 when travelling after 7pm, no matter how far you are travelling.

Whether you’re commuting to and from work, looking for that special Christmas gift, visiting friends and family, or heading to a Christmas event, the region’s largest bus operator has your festive travel needs wrapped up.

Go North East has published its Christmas and New Year bus times travel guide, with buses running to normal timetables right up to, and including, Thursday 23 December with some changes over the Christmas and New Year period.

With the Go North East app, you can also track buses in real-time on a live interactive map, buy mobile tickets, plan journeys, and so much more.

And if you’re looking for something to do with friends and family, Go North East’s website is packed full of things to do, from pantos to Christmas markets, events to the best attractions, so you can be sure to get your festive fix.

The bus company has also announced the return of its popular Santa bus open-top tour, which will run from 15 until 23 December.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “Getting around by bus is really easy over Christmas, whether its shopping, visiting friends or a night out.

“With buses running until after 11pm, a £1 fare for any journey after 7pm, or great value daytime fares.

“With our bus app you can track buses in real-time to cut down your wait times, buy tickets and check where our popular Santa bus is as it tours the region.”