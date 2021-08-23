When your shower head starts looking nasty, this is the right time to clean it. We take this regard very casually and think that it is not that big problem but in reality, not cleaning your shower head may cause some skin diseases or infections. When water passes through the showerhead, the dissolved minerals of the waters are deposited on the edges of the holes of the showerhead. Because of this showerhead gets blocked.

If you use water that is rich in minerals, then it will be a common problem for you. Anyways, it is our responsibility to descale our showerhead once in a while to avoid any kind of serious blockage. So, we will discuss this topic in this article.

Step 1:

Take a plastic bag and fill it with one cup of water and one cup of white vinegar. You can change the quantities depending on the size of the plastic bag. Make sure not to overfill the bag. Otherwise, it will cause difficulty throughout the process.

Step 2:

If your shower head is detachable, then unscrew it from behind and detach it from the pipe. Now, pour the mixture of white vinegar and water into a bowl and also place the showerhead in it for a couple of hours.

In case that your shower head is not detachable, you would have to adopt a different strategy. Hold the plastic bag filled with the mixture of white vinegar and water and tie it with the pipe of the showerhead in such a way that the showerhead is dipped in the mixture. Leave the plastic bag there for some hours.

You should make sure that the showerhead completely immerses in the mixture and if the level of liquid appears less in the plastic, pour some more liquid into the plastic bag.

Step 3:

Take out the showerhead from the liquid and throw away the liquid. Now, completely wash the showerhead with water to make sure deposited minerals are gone. After that, attach the showerhead with the pipe and check if it is working well or not. If it is not working perfectly and the holes are still blocked, repeat the whole process again or put the showerhead in vinegar water for more time. In case of severe blockages, you may have to leave the showerhead in the water for a night. Hopefully, this will open the holes of the showerhead.

Conclusion:

By following this step from strategy, you can descale your shower head. The process will take some time, and it also requires some effort, but it will be completely worth it as you will not face any problem with your shower for the next 3-4 months.