Metrocentre Gateshead is excited to announce iSmash, the UK’s leading high tech repair specialists, will be opening a new store on Saturday 11th December.

Opening in partnership with Sky in Metrocentre’s lower Red Mall, the Service Centre will be the first North East store and its 6th UK location opened in conjunction with Sky.

Nationally recognised, iSmash specialises in express repairs on smartphones, tablet and computer devices. Offering repairs on an array of technical problems and a variety of brands, including tech giants Apple and Samsung, customers can expect support with a range of device enquiries.

Julian Shovlin, iSmash founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted to open our first service centre in the North East at Metrocentre in collaboration with Sky. This is our next step in our mission to provide the best solutions to your everyday tech problems, be that through repair, replace, or protecting devices.”

Accredited by manufacturers and used by mobile insurance providers, the company have expanded to 34 high street, train station and shopping centre locations across London and the UK, with many more planned for 2022.