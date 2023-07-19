Miller Homes Teesside Soars to New Heights, Backing Great North Air Ambulance Service

A Teesside housebuilder has recently stepped up once again to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) and has made its latest donation of over £2,000.

Miller Homes, which has a number of new homes developments across the Teesside region, took part in ‘Active April’, a group campaign encouraging its team members to clock up as many steps as possible during the month, and get sponsorship for doing so.

“It was fantastic to see so many team members join in this year, the third year in a row that we have walked for this very important charity,” said Mark Bayliss, Regional Managing Director, Miller Homes Teesside

“Not only did we raise £2,764 we all enjoyed being out in the fresh air and chatting with colleagues on our weekday walks.”

In the last three years the Miller Homes Teesside team has raised £6,257 for the charity which operates three helicopters across the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Scottish Borders providing vital early care for severely ill or injured patients.

Ben Hunt, community fundraiser at GNAAS, said: “Our thanks go to Miller Homes for their ongoing support. As a charity, we don’t receive government funding and it costs £7.7m a year to remain operational. We’re expecting a busy summer, so the money they’ve raised will contribute towards ensuring that our critical care team can continue to help those in need across the region.”

To find out more about Great North Air Ambulance Service visit https://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/

Miller Homes Teesside currently has six developments across the region. To discover more about the homes and offers currently available across Teesside visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx

