A North-East PR agency is offering 50 per cent off its services to help the leisure industry get back on its feet.

Harvey & Hugo, which is based in Darlington but works with clients around the world, has launched a Harv-price promotion on all its PR, social media and content marketing services to help firms as they prepare to reopen.

The offer is open to any leisure industry business that was not able to trade during most of the first four months of the 2021, including venues such as hotels, gyms, spas, pubs, restaurants, bowling alleys, soft play facilities and leisure centres.

Managing director Charlotte Nichols, said: “I used to work in the leisure sector, so it’s an industry very close to my heart.

“It’s a hard industry at the best of times, so I can’t imagine how hard it’s been for business owners and their teams over the past year or so.

“I know that there have been massive support packages from the Government, but I feel strongly that sometimes we need to take the initiative to support our local community ourselves – if we lose some of these venues it will be disastrous for the community.”

The Harv-price offer can be used on any of the firm’s services, including press releases, visual content and training, and is available on a strictly first-come, first-served basis.

Charlotte added: “Leisure is one of our specialist sectors at Harvey & Hugo, and in the past we’ve worked with clients such as Redcar Racecourse, Richmondshire Leisure Trust and Wynyard Hall.

“Understandably, it’s been very quiet over the past 12 months, which is why we really wanted to do something to help.

“We’ve never done anything like this before in terms of offering such a big discount, but these are extraordinary times and the pandemic has had an impact on everyone from every walk of life.

“We’ll also be offering more practical support to the industry over the coming months; following our decision to go office-free, we’ll be hosting monthly collaboration days at venues around the North East, promoting them on our social media and sharing videos of our experiences.

“We’re keen to put ourselves out here to do the right thing; hopefully other businesses that haven’t been impacted as much can offer support too, in whatever way they can.”

To qualify for the offer, services must be purchased upfront in May and the activity must be used by the end of June.

Businesses looking to take advantage of the deal can email info@harveyandhugo.com for more information, or to see if they are eligible.

For more information about Harvey & Hugo and the services it offers, visit www.harveyandhugo.com