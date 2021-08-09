Multi-award-winning Managed IT Services Provider razorblue has today announced further expansion into Scotland following the acquisition of Stirling-based sarn Technologies Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition comes at an exciting time, following the firm’s most successful financial year to date, achieving a 32% increase in turnover in 2020-21.

Over the last four years razorblue has seen turnover increase by 128% and is on target to reach £20m turnover by 2023.

Founded in 2007 by CEO Dan Kitchen, razorblue has grown from just 2 employees to over 120, with a 30% headcount growth in the last year alone.

Now with eight offices and teams across the UK, razorblue works with over 500 businesses providing a wide range of services including managed IT support, connectivity, cloud solutions and business software.

The expansion into Scotland forms part of razorblue’s vision to be the most trusted Managed IT Service Provider in the UK’s SME marketplace.

CEO Dan Kitchen commented: “We’re excited to have expanded our business further into Scotland. Whilst our roots are in the North of England, our client base is located throughout the UK. It makes sense to acquire a business that is already doing what we do, but in a different location.

“I’m very confident that this addition to the group will enable us to not only continue to provide an excellent service to the existing clients of both razorblue and sarn Technologies, but many other businesses across Scotland.”

razorblue successfully acquired Manchester-based J-Media back in 2019 and has since seen continued growth in the region.

Dan continues: “Our shared experience of 30 years and alignment of values will ensure this is a seamless transition with minimal disruption to ongoing commitments and service levels.”

sarn Technologies clients will also be able to benefit from other products and services in razorblue’s portfolio including connectivity, cloud, and telecoms solutions.

Graeme Scott, MD of sarn Technologies Ltd said: “This acquisition is set to be a perfect blend of technical synergies, fitting with our aspirations for the future of sarn Technologies. I can say with confidence that razorblue aligns with our values and they too lead with a customer-centric approach to business. There will now be a more extensive range of services available to our valued customers, as well as career progression opportunities for the technical team.”

The firm is in the process of securing a larger office in Scotland to accommodate future growth.