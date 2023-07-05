TIG Corporate Finance Take Home Deal of the Year for the MBO of NA College

Gateshead-based TIG Corporate Finance has been awarded ‘Deal of the Year 2023’ at the annual Northeast Accountancy Awards held last week at the Newcastle Gateshead Hilton.

TIG Corporate Finance took home the award for their involvement in the Management Buy-Out (MBO) of Washington-based NA College.

NA College is a leading training skills provider in the engineering and automotive industries providing support to leading Northeast-based companies like Nissan, IAMP, Envision and Vantec.

Managing Director of TIG Corporate Finance, Barry Gill commented, “It was an important deal for the region and one I am personally proud to be part of.”

“Investment for the MBO was supported by Shard Partners and led to a female-led board of directors taking control of NA College whilst the ownership of the company remained in the Northeast.”

The deal involved several leading local corporate professionals providing accountancy, finance, and legal advice to all parties involved. The collaborative approach taken on this deal was highlighted by the judges.

Former owner of NA College, Paul Robson said “I am extremely proud of the business that I built, and that the legacy will continue to grow with owners who understand the college and the importance it has to this region.

Paul continued, “Barry and TIG Corporate Finance were instrumental in making this MBO possible, and I congratulate them on this prestigious award because I know how hard they worked to make this happen”.

The award comes at an exciting time for TIG Corporate Finance as the business has experienced significant growth in the first half of 2023 and the company is looking to appoint at least two new members of staff in the coming months.

